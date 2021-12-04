Sarawak polls: DAP’s Violet Yong expects to see five to six cornered fight in Pending

KUCHING (Dec 4): A tough challenge is in store for Democratic Action Party (DAP)’s Violet Yong Wui Wui as the three-term Pending Sarawak State Assembly representative seeks her fourth term in the coming 12th Sarawak Elections.

The Pending incumbent is expected to be engaged in a five or even a six-cornered fight with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP-GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and even Independent candidates.

SUPP is fielding Milton Foo Tiang Wee for the second time in the N 10 Pending constituency, while representing PSB is Tan Kay Hok and the PBK and PARS candidates are Teo Kuang Kim and Chan Chee Hiong respectively.

“So far as I see it, it is more likely to be a five-corner fight for the Pending seat.

“The biggest challenge is that as we foresee, the turnout rate of the voters will be definitely lower in these polls due the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Just like in the Melaka state election, the turnout rate was about 60 per cent. For the Pending constituency, we are hoping to do more,” said Yong who is DAP Sarawak’s organising secretary.

In this aspect, Yong said DAP will be relying heavily on using social media to carry out their campaign and encourage the voters to come out to vote.

“So far, the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Sarawak election have not been announced, and that has become a stumbling block to our planning in terms of campaigning.

“This will be my fourth state election and hopefully I can make it. Whether I can win the Pending seat again will depend on the voters and very much on the voters turn-out rate.

“Furthermore, we have so many cornered fights and somehow or rather the votes will definitely get split,” she said when contacted today.

Yong hoped that the voters can continue to support DAP, as a strong check and balance is needed in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly and DAP cannot let Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) win all the 82 seats.

“If I am given the mandate to represent the people of Pending again, I will continue to speak out without fear or favour, and whenever I have the chance I will also speak out for Sarawakians in other constituencies.

“I will also go out to help the people who are not staying in the Pending constituency,” added Yong.

She stressed that a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno and PAS.

“We don’t want racism and extremism policy to be brought into Sarawak,” she added.

In the last state elections in 2016, Yong won with a majority of 5,012 votes, registering 12,454 votes against Milton Foo’s 7,442 votes.