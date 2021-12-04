Sarawak polls: GPS names Royston Valentine as candidate for Tellian

KUCHING (Dec 4): Royston Valentine, 35, has been chosen as the new candidate for Tellian seat in Mukah, representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming state election.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a statement today said Royston, an undergraduate in Business Management from Open University Malaysia, is a local boy from Mukah, and is very active in many youth organisations, associations and clubs in Mukah.

He studied in Mukah until Form 5 before continuing his Form 6 at SMK Rosli Dhoby in Sibu.

A member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth Wing, he is also executive secretary at Federated Sarawak Melanau Association.

“He was awarded Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud last year, and also recipient of other youth awards at state and federal levels due to his active involvement in various youth organisations,” Ukas said in the statement.

He is among the 24 new faces in GPS’ line-up to contest in the state polls, with the likes of Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, 33, who fields for Lingga, and Azizul Annuar Adenan, 30, who will contest in Tanjong Datu.

Royston replaces Tellian incumbent Yussibnosh Balo, who won the seat with a majority 5,087 votes in the 2016 state election.