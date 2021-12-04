Sarawak polls: PAS S’wak to field Mohammad Arifiriazul in Beting Maro

KUCHING (Dec 4): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) will only contest in the Beting Maro state seat in the upcoming Sarawak election, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He told a press conference last night that the party picked PAS Sarawak secretary Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo to be its candidate.

He explained the party chose to focus on a single seat this time, instead of 11 in the last state election, to enable the focus their resources and machinery towards winning their first seat in Sarawak.

“We hope to get our first win in Sarawak. Hopefully we can succeed this time,” he said.

To a question, he said he did not think PAS’ decision to contest in the state election would affect its relationship with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) despite them being partners in the federal government.

He pointed out the recently concluded Melaka state election showed parties who form the federal government putting candidates against each other and yet ties remain cordial between them after the election.

“There should be no problem. We iN PAS have a good working relationship with GPS in the federal government,” he said.

He also hoped standard operating procedures (SOP) to be released soon will allow physical meetings between candidates and voters in a controlled environment.

On why PAS chose to contest in Beting Maro, he said this decision was based on the growing support for the party every election.

“We have contested in Beting Maro since the 2001 state election, and the votes we gained have shown an increasing trend,” he said, adding that he would also join the party there during the campaigning period.

Meanwhile, Arifiriazul said he was grateful to be nominated by the party to contest despite him being the sole candidate.

The 37-year-old said he considers himself a local of Beting Maro and he has been working on the ground there for several years.

He also said this was not his first election as he had contested in Lambir in 2016.

Currently, he said he is managing his own business after working in a government-linked company for several years previously.

A graduate in Information Systems from Universiti Teknologi Petronas, he is now pursuing a Corporate Master in Business Administration.

With PAS joining the contest in Beting Maro, the state constituency will see a multi-cornered fight of up to four candidates.

The two-term incumbent Razaili Gapor from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be challenged not just by Arifiriazul by PAS, but also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has also announced they will be putting a candidate there.