Sarawak polls: PSB to unveil election manifesto after nomination on Monday

SIBU (Dec 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will be unveiling its election manifesto immediately after the nomination on Dec 6, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He revealed that the manifesto will, among others, include providing financial assistance for each family in Sarawak should they form the next state government.

“So, we came up with a manifesto, saying that each family will be given financial assistance, where each child below the age of one will be given RM200 per month and each two to five-year-old RM300 per month. Each five years old until 15 will be given RM500.

“This is to increase the income of every household particularly the younger parents, who are struggling to make ends meet. It is the government’s responsibility to share our wealth with the common people, making their life more enjoyable.

“People’s wish for a better life is what we are struggling for. We hope to bring about better life for the people, better livelihood for the people so that people can live in more equality,” he told reporters after handing over food aid at the PSB Bawang Assan office here today.

Still on the manifesto, Wong also noted the dilapidated longhouses throughout the state.

“If we are given a chance, we will give every bilik or door of the longhouse RM20,000 for them to upgrade, to improve particularly the hygienic condition. They must improve.

“If they want to build a new longhouse, we will give them RM50,000 per door. On top of that, we will make sure that the land title is given to the longhouse. Sub-titles are given to each door. In this way, they can make use of their property, taking loans as collateral to enable them to do business or to do something which may be productive enough to increase their household income.

“This is the way we are going to look at. I also say that house land title, commercial land title, even agriculture land title, we make it perpetual – perpetuity for all these land titles. This is to bring about better, more conducive living conditions for the people as a whole,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped that the people will give PSB a chance, being a local-based, independent party without any affiliation with any other political party including that of Peninsula.

“We are the one who can really fight for Sarawak’s rights, we are the one to do our best to restore the rights that have been eroded over the years. This is the choice of the people. This is the time for change of government, after 58 years,” the Bawang Assan incumbent said.

Earlier, he mentioned that this election would be very crucial because it is very difficult to find a political platform like PSB which is made up of leaders from various communities.

He also said the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have ruled over Sarawak for more than 58 years, yet Sarawak remained one of the poorest states in Malaysia despite being rich in resources.

“Can you imagine after 58 years of independence, a lot of places, particularly in rural areas, are still not having water and electricity supply, not having road connectivity and not having internet coverage.

“We cannot accept that, after 58 years of independence, something must have gone very wrong,” Wong pointed out.

He said PSB also felt that mega projects, unrealistic projects and projects that do not bring maximum benefit to the people can be delayed or put on hold, adding that the immediate needs of the people must be taken care of first.

Meanwhile, on the food aid, he said he had been distributing food aids to the people of Bawang Assan a number of times.

He said the food aid consists of 10kg of rice and one carton of instant noodles each.

“Today, we gather together voters of Bawang Assan who live in town. We try to give them some food aid – 10kg of rice and one carton of instant noodles. Because in the past year or so, I have given to 105 longhouses, comprising 2,603 families – each of them given food aid of 10kg of rice and one carton of instant noodles,” he said, adding Chinese in rural areas were also given food aid several times.