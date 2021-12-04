Sibu division launches road safety campaign

SIBU (Dec 4): The road safety campaign for Sibu Division was launched today.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng was on hand to officiate the event at Petronas Station, Jalan Teku.

Wong said that such a campaign would give awareness to the public on the importance of road safety.

He stressed that adhering to the rules and regulations is vital in preventing untoward incidents.

“I urge road users to be careful, more so during Christmas and state election to reach home safely,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to Petronas for organising this campaign in fostering public awareness on road safety.

Among those present at the event were Head of Sabah and Sarawak Retail Sales (Petronas) Azaidie Sebli, Sibu acting police chief Superintendent Collin Babat, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) secretary Sait Enggang and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan Haliward.