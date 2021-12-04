SIC venue of nomination, vote-counting in Repok, says council

SARIKEI (Dec 4): The Sarikei Innovation Centre (SIC) would be the venue for submission of nomination papers and counting of votes for the Repok constituency in the coming state election.

As such, several stretches of roads leading to the centre would be temporarily closed to traffic on Dec 6 and 18, the respective nomination and polling days.

According to a notice issued by Sarikei District Council (SDC), the affected sections are Nyelong road (from Repok Road junction to Barrack Road junction), Jalan Getah (from Tabung Haji Office to Nyelong Road junction) and Market Road.

“The ‘No Entry’ signs would be placed at the affected stretches to alert road users, and arrows would also be put up to direct traffic flow,” said the statement.

The road closure directive on Dec 6, meant to ensure smooth filing of nomination papers by election candidates, is to take effect from 6.30am till noon.

The directive effective Dec 18, meant to ensure smooth vote-counting process, is to be in force from 6.30am that day until 6.30am the next day.