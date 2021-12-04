Son of late Tok Nan to stand in Tanjong Datu

KUCHING (Dec 4): Azizul Annuar Adenan, the son of Sarawak’s fifth chief minister Pehin Sri Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem and Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, will stand in Tanjong Datu in the 12th state election.

Jamilah, became the assemblywoman following the death of her husband – popularly known as ‘Tok Nan’ – on Jan 11, 2017.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, conveyed Jamilah’s desire to step down in a press conference yesterday.

“It is only appropriate that we give way to (Adenan’s) son to continue the vision.

“He (Azizul Annuar) is well prepared, talented, and he also has his father’s characters,” said Abang Johari.

Jamilah defended the Tanjong Datu seat in a by-election, which was called on Feb 18, 2017, about a month after Adenan’s demise.

She earned a 6,443-vote majority after garnering 6,573 votes against 130 votes received by Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, and 108 votes polled by Johnny Bob Aput from then-State Reform Party (STAR).

Other opposition parties have yet to announce their candidates for Tanjong Datu, although Parti Bumi Kenyalang has, on its website, mentions Goem Pijar as its pick for this seat.

Apart from Tanjong Datu, Padungan will also not have its incumbent contesting in the election this Dec 18.

Wong King Wei, who had quit Democratic Action Party (DAP), announced that he would not be seeking re-election in view of him having won the seat under DAP ticket in the 2016 polls.

He had only served a single term as an assemblyman.

In an announcement on Thursday, DAP Sarawak chief Chong Chieng Jen said he would be vying for a return to Padungan, where he had served as assemblyman from 2001 to 2006 before switching to Kota Sentosa.

From GPS, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would be fielding Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng in Padungan. Wee has served as mayor since Sept 1, 2019.

SUPP had lost in Padungan in the last three state elections.

Meanwhile, on Nov 29, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo announced her candidacy for Padungan. She previously contested in the 2018 parliamentary election in 2018 under STAR (what Aspirasi was known then) ticket, but lost.

In view of all these announcements, Padungan appears set to have at least a four-cornered fight, notwithstanding the participation of independent candidates.