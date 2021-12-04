State library archive building to be completed 2024

KUCHING (Dec 4): The Archive Building Project on a 17.6 acre site adjacent to Pustaka Negeri Sarawak building here is expected to be completed in 2024.

The two-and-half storey building with a total gross area of 26,805 square metres will be dedicated to the storage of state records and archives, the State Library explained in a statement yesterday.

“The main storage area of 10,000 square metres will be equipped with Automated Storage and Retrieval System to facilitate rapid retrieval and storage besides securing collections, care in handling, systematic storage and arrangement for the prevention of physical damage and loss,” it stated.

There will also be special rooms for items requiring specially controlled environment as well as a dedicated training and education centre equipped with lecture spaces, experimental and practice laboratory for research and training. The building will also have an auditorium and research space.

Chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to make a site visit 3pm Dec 7.