SUPP fielding 11 new faces out of 18 seats in state election

KUCHING (Dec 4): There will be 11 new faces from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in the 12th state election, while the party will contest in 18 seats altogether.

Its president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who announced this at a news conference here today, termed all the party’s non-incumbent candidates as new faces.

“We have 11 new faces. If the people support us, there wouldn’t be so many new faces the next time. We really need the people to give us a chance,” he said at the news conference held at SUPP Batu Kawah Branch in MJC Batu Kawa.

The new faces of SUPP are Billy Sujang (Opar); Datuk Wee Hong Seng (Padungan); Milton Foo (Pending); Sih Hua Tong (Batu Lintang); Wilfred Yap (Kota Sentosa); Desmond Sateng Sanjan (Engkilili); Chieng Jin Ek (Bukit Assek); Robert Lau Hui Yew (Bawang Assan); Michael Tiang (Pelawan); Pang Leong Ming (Tanjong Batu); and Adam Yii (Pujut).

The SUPP incumbents are Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang), Dr Sim (Batu Kawah), Datuk Francis Hardin Hollis (Simanggang), Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (Repok), Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (Meradong), Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau) and Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin (Senadin).

Milton Foo, Sih Hua Tong and Wilfred Yap had contested and were defeated in Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa respectively in the 2016 polls.

On Wee Hong Seng’s chances in Padungan, Dr Sim said that the candidate will hold a press conference to present his views soon.

“Let him (Wee) speak for himself. I cannot speak for him,” said the Batu Kawah incumbent.

He thanked all SUPP candidates for working hard on the ground in the last two years.

“The final decision (on GPS candidates) is up to GPS, not to me. I wish all of them the best of luck,” he added.

On Thursday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak announced that its Kota Sentosa incumbent Chong Chieng Jen will switch to contest in Padungan and will field a new face Michael Kong in Kota Sentosa.

The opposition also announced another new face, Dr Kelvin Yii who is Bandar Kuching MP, to take on Dr Sim in Batu Kawah.

The Election Commission has set Dec 6 for nomination day, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling day.