SUPP shocked PDP president confirmed as GPS candidate for Dudong

SIBU (Dec 4): The announcement of Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing contesting in Dudong on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket stunned Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch honorary chairman Datuk David Teng.

The announcement sent shockwaves of disbelief among the ranks of SUPP as Dudong has always been allocated to the party under the seat sharing understanding among component parties of the state Barisan Nasional in the past although the coalition has been rebranded as GPS.

SUPP was so sure of being given the seat that its Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong who was slated to contest there was the first among all the aspiring candidates in Sarawak to buy his nomination papers.

“That is really, really very surprising. I am surprised because I don’t understand what is going on. Really, I am totally surprised. Yes, (I have expected Wong to be fielded in Dudong) as this is SUPP’s area.

“Normally, component parties (in a political alliance) will respect each other. That is the principle of GPS – (and) formerly BN – also like that (mutual respect).

“Mutual respect is very important because that has been the cornerstone of any alliance. So, I am just totally surprised,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, declining to comment further.

However, he directed further queries on the loss of Dudong seat to fellow GPS company party PDP to the current SUPP leadership.

Former Dudong rep and another honorary chairman of the branch, Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, when contacted declined to comment.

“No comment,” he said curtly.

Both Wong and SUPP deputy president and Bukit Assek branch chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon, could not be reached for their comment at press time.

The political atmosphere in Dudong went up another notch, after Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak announced Paul Ling as their candidate yesterday.

Already in the fray are Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi’s) Josephine Lau Kiew Peng, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) secretary-general Julius Enchana, Independent candidate Fadhill Mohamad Isa, while Wong Hee Ping is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) potential candidate.

With stage set, a six-cornered fight is expected barring a last minute entry by independent candidates on the nomination day next Monday

There are five state constituencies in Sibu – Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

PSB holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats , while Nangka comes under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and DAP holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.