Uggah: More agricultural activites planned to ensure Bebuling Airport will have full cargo to export when ready

SPAOH (Dec 4): More agricultural activities are being planned while many are now being implemented to ensure Bebuling Airport here will have full cargoes to fly out in two years from now when it is ready, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the RM108 million airport would be the ideal exit point for products not only from the greater Betong-Mukah Food Basket area, but Bukit Sadok Food Agropolitan and Batang Ai area as well.

He said that Batang Ai is noted for its tilapia fish, which is exported to Singapore.

He added that there was also the Betong Industrial Park and proposed Bebuling and Lubok Tamang Agroparks.

“These are new models where we will bring in the anchor frames who are the agropreneurs. They are not only experienced but have the modern technology to process and pack food to meet stringent international food safety standards in order to export.

“More importantly, they have established their own overseas market links,” he told the media after launching the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority’s (FAMA) farm-direct sale programme at the Spaoh Waterfront today.

The Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development added that local youths would be invited to participate as farmers and breeders in these agroparks.

He added that steps would also be intensified to get farmers and breeders to increase their productivity through modern agricultural practices.

“Then, we will guide them on getting the right quality as well. By doing so, they can generate more income to raise their standard of living,” he said, while requesting that FAMA increase the number of its contract farmers here as well.

On another matter, Uggah said that a modern abbatoir was also on the list of new projects here.

“We are talking to the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra), which is now embarking on cattle breeding in a number of its oil palm plantations.

“So with all these, when the airport is ready, the products will be ready too,” he said.