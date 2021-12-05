Abg Jo: GPS needs big mandate in state polls to continue implementing devt plans in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs a big mandate from the electors in Sarawak in the 12th state polls to continue implementing its development plans and initiatives in the state, said its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Sarawak government had launched the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to chart a course to further develop the state.

“Sarawak government has a post Covid-19 plan and we need a big mandate from the people of Sarawak to carry on with our development plans and initiatives.

“It is thus very important that all of us can work together to implement what is best for the people of Sarawak,” he said before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the Pan Borneo Sarawak for Work Package Contract 03 (Serian Section) today.

Abang Johari thanked the community in Serian for rendering their support to the elected representatives in the division for further progress.

He hoped that such support could be continued so that Serian will see more development in future.

He said the prime minister’s visit to Sarawak had shown that the close cooperation between the federal government and the state government mattered.

“Last time, Tok Nan (former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) supported then prime minister (Datuk Seri) Najib (Tun Razak) and Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak was the result.

“If this is to continue, having close cooperation with the prime minister and the federal government, the second phase (of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak) will happen,” he added.

Abang Johari pointed out that the GPS aimed at bringing about further development to Sarawak.

“As we drove from Kuching to Serian, it seemed to me that we were not coming to Serian but on a KL highway. Serian has transformed into a beautiful and modern town.

“And this is the result of us cooperating together with the federal government. GPS will continue to work closely with the federal government,” he said.

The Election Commission has set tomorrow (Dec 6) for nomination, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling day.