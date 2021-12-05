Abg Jo to media: Help voters make right decision during state polls

KUCHING (Dec 5): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has encouraged media practitioners to continue playing their role in helping voters to make the right decision during the coming state election.

Abang Johari said this is important so that a good and strong government will be put in place after the Dec 18 state election to continue developing the state.

“Our media in Sarawak has been a great help in disseminating information to the public, and hence plays a crucial role as the bridge between the government and the public,” he said at the Kenyalang Journalism Award 2021 presentation held at a hotel here last night.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Abang Johari acknowledged that the media was among the people out in the field when the Covid-19 pandemic first came to light.

“The media has been instrumental in letting the public know of the changes in rules, cases updates, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and others, in making sure that all parties – businesses, workers, schools, students, government workers, the young and old – are kept updated on what is happening on the spot and to keep the pandemic at bay.

“We are thereby grateful to have been able to assist the media in speeding up their vaccination last year, alongside other frontliners. We are also in the midst of assisting the media in getting their booster doses to further secure them from the corona virus.

“In doing this, we also acknowledge that the media has had to face financial challenges as well, whether it be cutbacks in their wages, additional Covid-19 related expenses, etc. Therefore, I hope that the one-off Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) for the media last year of RM1,500 had been of assistance in ensuring that the media are taken care of like we did for the other frontliners,” he said.

Similarly, he hoped that the media will continue to embrace and highlight the many developments that are taking place in the state.

Among those present at the event was Federation of Sarawak Journalists’ Association (FSJA) president Jacqueline Radoi David.