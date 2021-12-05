At a glance: 12th Sarawak Election SOPs

KUCHING (Dec 5): As the days draw nearer and nearer for the highly-anticipated 12th Sarawak Election, the Election Commission (EC) today released a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to follow just as nomination day is around the corner. [See: 12th Sarawak Election SOP]

Here are some of the SOPs at a glance:

• Interstate travel for campaign only permitted for five top leaders of a party. Their names have to be submitted to the State Disaster Management Committee.

• Candidates can only campaign in constituencies they are contesting in and they cannot cross into other constituencies.

• Physical ceramah not allowed throughout the campaign period, except for constituencies without good internet coverage.

• Organisers, administrators, candidates and speakers must take RTK Ag (Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test) before conducting a ceramah. Their test must return negative.

• Ceramah organisers must apply for a police permit. The ceramah can only be held for two hours and not exceed 10pm.

• Ceramah in open air or public spaces is prohibited. No entertainment is allowed and only packed food is permitted.

• Ceramah organisers must ensure that attendance at venue is restricted to 50 per cent or a maximum of 150 people at any one time, and the audience is limited to the residents of the kampung or longhouse.

• The contending parties or candidates are responsible to ensure that non-residents do not join their ceramah in a village or longhouse.

• Candidates are allowed to campaign using vehicles installed with speakers or other multimedia equipment. They cannot stop their vehicles along the roads. A police permit is necessary.

• Candidates are encouraged to campaign through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Wechat, Snapchat, Whatsapp and Telegram. They also allowed to campaign via television stations and local newspapers.

• House-to-house distribution of campaign material can only be carried out by three party workers who are fully vaccinated. They are not permitted to enter the houses or the bilik in longhouses.

• All Candidates and their workers must take the RTK AG Covid-19 self test every two days during the campaign period at their own cost. The tests are to be conducted at the operations room of the candidate and they must record them in MySejahtera or a record book.

• The wearing of masks and physical distancing are to be practiced at all times.