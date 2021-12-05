Bersatu Bintulu branch request to contest Kemena seat

SIBU (Dec 5): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Bintulu branch requested the top leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN) to give them a chance to contest in the N69 Kemena state constituency in the coming 12th State Election.

Branch chief Duke Janteng has offerred himself as the candidate for Kemena, saying this is the wish of the majority of Bersatu members in Bintulu.

“We will contest under Bersatu ticket but will continue to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the administration level,” he said at the press conference held yesterday.

Duke, who is also state Bersatu Information chief, admits that he will clash with the GPS candidate but the decision to contest was because the Bersatu members wanted him to.

“If given the chance, we are confident of winning the seat,” he said and added that he has been in politics since the Bersatu movement started in Sarawak in 2018.

“I have been constantly moving on the ground and was involved in various social activities under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency including Samalaju, Jepak Tanjong Batu and Kemena state constituencies,” he revealed.

According to him, Bersatu membership in Bintulu is more than 23,000 with 13,000 from Kemena constituency.

“There are currently 106 Bersatu branches under the Bintulu Parliament constituency that have been approved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) while Kemena alone has 85 branches,” he said.

Nomination is on Dec 6 and polling on Dec 18.