Close ranks, help GPS wrest back Ba Kelalan from opposition, PDP sec-gen urges members, voters

MIRI (Dec 5): People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining has called on party members and voters to close ranks and help Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wrest back the Ba Kelalan seat from the opposition.

Balang, who pledged to support and work with Sam in the upcoming state election, said a full support for the latter is vital as his candidacy has been finalised by the party and GPS top leadership after a careful consideration and deliberation.

He disclosed that there were several potential candidates who had been considered before this and the lawyer from Long Sukang was picked to take on the seat incumbent Baru Bian.

He claimed that the opposition has represented Ba Kelalan for around 10 years but failed to bring about development to the constituency.

Balang said unlike the opposition, GPS under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has made great strides in putting Sarawak first, safeguarding Sarawak’s rights and interests.

Hence, he said this should be reason for voters in Ba kelalan to choose wisely this time around.

“This is continuing the legacy of Tok Nan (former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem), Tan Sri Abang Johari has proven his leadership capabilities and choosing GPS will put Ba Kelalan on par with other constituencies in Sarawak,”, he added.