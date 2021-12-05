CovidNow: 86.4 pct of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): A total of 2,720,504 individuals or 86.4 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,829,902 individuals or 89.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,718,376 individuals or 97 per cent have completed their vaccination, while another 23,046,859 or 98.4 per cent received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 67,701 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday involving 3,902 as the second dose, 3,209 the first dose and 60,590 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) to 54,031,000 doses.

As for the booster dose, a total of 2,905,809 doses have been dispensed. – Bernama