EC: Cleanliness, sanitisation ‘top priority’ to curb Covid-19 during Sarawak polls

KUCHING (Dec 5): Cleanliness is the top priority in preventing the spread of Covid-19 during the 12th State Election — from nomination day throughout the campaigning period up to polling day on Dec 18.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the Election Commission (EC) today, all premises used throughout the election period must be disinfected before and as soon as the premises have been used.

Cleaning must also be done every two hours at all premises used, and the number of people at the premises must be limited to allow sufficient physical distancing. [See: 12th Sarawak Election SOP]

“All premises used for state election purposes must have a MySejahtera QR code or attendance book to record the name, phone number, temperature and time.

“All individuals at these premises must scan the QR code or record their particulars in the book provided. Officers to check the risk status and symptoms for each individual must be placed at each of these premises,” said the EC.

Symptomatic individuals or those with temperatures higher than 37.5 Celsius, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing are not allowed to enter these premises and must leave immediately.

Exceptions is given to the candidate, proposer and supporter during nomination day and voters on early voting or polling day as well as the polling centre leader on vote counting day.

All individuals present at premises used for election purposes must wear face masks, use hand sanitiser before and after leaving the premises and are not allowed to physically touch one another or ‘salam’.

Provision of food and use of the surau is subject to the approval of the authorities or SOP.

For meetings held at the party’s or candidate’s operation room, it will be limited to those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations and at 50 per cent of the room’s capacity with physical distancing.

Those who are symptomatic, Covid-19 positive or close contacts are not allowed to attend the meeting.

The meetings are only allowed to be held no more than four times a week and not exceeding two hours for each meeting.

All participants must wear face masks and no physical contact is allowed. The meetings cannot be used for briefing, ceramah or any form of physical campaigning.

As for press conferences called after these meetings, they will be allowed provided physical distancing is adhered to and use of face masks is mandatory.

Attendance is limited to those giving the press conference and media practitioners and only those with complete Covid-19 vaccination status are allowed to attend while those who are symptomatic, Covid-19 positive or close contacts will not be allowed.