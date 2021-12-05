EC forbids gathering, procession of supporters to nomination centres tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 5): The gathering and procession of supporters of candidates of the 12th Sarawak Election to nomination centres tomorrow is not allowed, Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said.

He reminded all candidates and political parties to abide by the laws, rules, regulations and instructions issued by the EC, the police, Health Ministry, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the local authorities to ensure a smooth nomination process.

In a press statement, Ikmaruldin pointed out that only the candidates, their proposers and seconders were allowed to enter the nomination centres.

“Nomination papers can be submitted from 9 to 10am to the returning officers at the 82 nomination centres and the nomination papers may be submitted by the candidates, proposers and supporters; or any two of them; or any one of them.

“Candidates representing political parties are reminded to bring along the letter of permission from the respective party they are representing and submit it together with the nomination papers,” added Ikmalrudin.

He added that candidates must ensure that they have already paid their RM5,000 election deposits earlier.

“The candidates must bring the receipt for the deposit payment on the nomination day as proof of payment and this is to ensure that all processes for the nomination can be completed earlier and run smoothly,” he said in a statement.

The EC has set Dec 18 for polling day, while early voting is on Dec 14.