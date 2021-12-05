EC: Maximum five supporters of winning candidate allowed inside vote counting centres

KUCHING (Dec 5): Only five supporters of the winning candidate and three supporters of other candidates are allowed to be in vote counting centres, said the Election Commission (EC).

The EC said the approval to enter the centre and the entrance pass will be issued by the managing officer before the election results are announced.

The number of entrance lanes into the centre will be restricted for crowd control, and lanes will be set up for media, candidates, election workers and EC officers. [See: 12th Sarawak Election SOP]

Tents will be set up outside the centre for election workers and all forms of celebrations or winning ceremonies are not allowed to be organised.

Moreover, the EC said that when transporting ballot boxes to the vote counting centre, any voting centre leaders who are found symptomatic will be immediately placed in a specially set-up tent.

Election workers will be placed inside the tent to receive the ballot boxes and election documents and Health Ministry officers will provide medical assistance and infection control for the symptomatic individual.

The workers will have to don personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling a symptomatic individual.

Election workers will also need to take a photo of the election documents and send it to the officers on duty inside the vote counting centre for further action.

On voting day, the EC said that press conferences or interviews at voting centres will be arranged by the EC to ensure social distancing.

Spontaneous interviews outside the stipulated hours are not allowed.

Only fully vaccinated members of the media can attend the press conferences or interviews while adhering to social distancing and other procedures.

Members of the media who are symptomatic, Covid-19 positive or a close contact will not be allowed to attend the press conferences or interviews.