EC: No interstate travel for campaigning purposes, only five top party leaders can enter Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 5): Supporters of candidates of the 12th Sarawak Election are not allowed to travel interstate for campaigning purposes except for the five highest political contesting party leaders, said the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the Election Commission (EC) today.

The names of these top five party leaders must be submitted to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Aside from that, these top five leaders’ entry into Sarawak is subject to the current SOPs and is limited to the approved activities in the EnterSarawak application.

At the same time, the election machineries of political parties or election candidates must conduct self RTK-Ag test every two days throughout the campaigning period, and the costs are to be borne themselves.

The tests must be conducted at the party or candidates’ operation room and the results must be recorded in MySejahtera or in a book.

Each RTK-Ag self-test result (positive or negative) must be uploaded on the MySejahtera app, and only those with negative results are allowed to take part in the campaigning activities throughout the campaign period.

Those who tested positive are not allowed to participate in any activities and have to adhere to the current set guidelines.

“Campaigning activities are limited in the respective constituency and not allowed to cross into other constituencies,” said the EC.

Exception is given for contesting political parties to submit 15 senior party leaders’ names to cross constituencies to SDMC and EC.

Only a maximum of five senior political party leaders, including accompanying officers, bodyguards or drivers (not including candidate and election agent) for each political party is allowed to cross constituencies for campaigning period for any one location and time.

All those involved must have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations, said the commission.