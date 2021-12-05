Incumbent not losing sleep over multi-cornered fight in Bukit Assek

SIBU (Dec 5): Bukit Assek incumbent Irene Chang knows very well that she is going to face a multi-cornered fight in the coming state election, but such matter is not going to give her sleepless nights.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker has been constantly going to the ground and reaching out to the constituents since she won in the 2016 polls.

“The people can judge me based on my performance – I have my report card to show to them,” she told thesundaypost.

Adding on, she pledged that she would continue on from where she left should she be given another mandate to serve as assemblywoman.

“I have a plan to rejuvenate Bukit Assek into a viable and potential tourist spot in Sarawak, by making it into ‘the little canal town of Sarawak and Malaysia’.

“Also to be included is the proposed reconstruction of the drainage, which should resolve the flooding issue in Bukit Assek.”

Chang, who is also Sarawak DAP Women chief, said she had held a copy of the plan since April 2019,which was drawn by a renowned local architect, and which she had proposed to the government in many State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sittings.

“In fact, I spoke about the overall development of Bukit Assek in the 2016 and 2017 DUN sittings, and had proposed the development of Bukit Assek into a cultural heritage village in July2018, May 2019 and November 2020 DUN sittings.

“If the plan for the little canal in Sarawak could take off, we would see a potential tourist attraction in Bukit Assek that in turn, could revive the economy in Sibu,” she said.

Chang, however, acknowledged that the multi-cornered fight could become a disadvantage as apart from the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the rest of the contenders would be from other opposition parties.

For the state election this Dec 18, GPS had announced Joseph Chieng from Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) as its candidate for Bukit Assek, while Party Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) would be fielding Priscilla Lau and Andrew Ting, respectively.

“Their standing in the election would, of course, split the opposition votes, which would otherwise be DAP’s,” said Chang.

“Even so, this is democracy, and of course, they have the right to stand.”

Bukit Assek might be DAP’s traditional stronghold, said Chang, but she foresaw ‘a more difficult fight this time’ than during the last state election.

“Yes, I expect it to be more difficult. That is because the circumstances and the political situation are very much different today than they were during the 2016 election.”

She regarded that her side would be ‘very much handicapped’ in terms of campaigning due to the restrictive standard operating procedures (SOP) which, among other things, banned the holding of any ‘ceramah’ (public talks).

“The ‘ceramah’ has always been the main medium through which our election messages are conveyed to the electorate.

“Even if we could get the message across though social media, lots of people, especially the elderly group, are worried about coming out to vote because of Covid-19.

“And for the younger groups, there are many who are working and staying outside Sibu – they would find it costly and inconvenient to come back to vote.

“Of course, there are also many people who are suffering from political fatigue in the country.”

Nevertheless, Chang expressed her gratitude to the voters in Bukit Assek for having placed their trust in her over the past five years.

“It’s been my privilege to be able to serve them as their ADUN (assemblyperson).

“Now that my term has ended, I am now seeking the mandate from the voters of Bukit Assek for the second term, which should enable me to continue accomplishing the work that my team and I have been working on for the past five years.

“I want to assure the voters that despite me coming from an opposition party, this has never stopped me from working hard and effectively with the government agencies and departments in order to immediately address and resolve the everyday problems faced by the people,” she said.