Kampung Sibu Laut folk’s decades-long wait for clean water supply finally ends

KUCHING (Dec 5): Embarking on a 20-minute boat ride to a nearby village just for clean water supply during the dry season was one of the past bitter experiences for residents of Kampung Sibu Laut, near Petra Jaya, here.

For decades, during the dry season, the lack of water had been a nightmare for the residents of the village, an hour’s drive from Kuching city.

However, the problem has been resolved due to the Sarawak government’s efforts.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Zone 1 Rural Reticulation System Project for Kampung Sibu Laut and Kampung Sungai Aur, costing more than RM4 million, involved the construction of new pipelines and submarine pipelines across Sungai Sibu Laut to Kampung Sibu Laut and Kampung Sungai Aur, as well as the construction of the inline booster pump station, which was launched by Sarawak Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom recently.

Prior to this, the villagers only depended on rainwater and well water, and the dry season brought further difficulties to them as their only way to connect with nearby areas was through the waterways.

According to villager Jalia Johari, they are now able to breathe a sigh of relief and not be unduly worried about their water supply problems after the clean water supply project has reached completion and they can now enjoy water supply directly to their homes.

“Now that we have this (clean water supply), we are relieved and it is convenient to carry out our daily housework like cooking, and have clean water to drink and bathe.

“Previously, the well water used to be murky so we could not use it for cooking or bathing, and we had constant arguments with our neighbours to get water,” she told Bernama recently.

Sharing her experience before the clean water supply project, the 50-year-old housewife said there was an incident where they did not have clean water for cooking and drinking for two months.

“It was a difficult period. To get water during this time, we had to take a 20-minute boat ride to the Kampung Telaga Air jetty, where water was donated by the Welfare Department or from water tankers provided by JBALB. That water would only be enough for a few days,” she said.

Another villager, Aziro Khamis, said they had to be thrifty with the use of water taken from the Kampung Telega Air jetty as well as mineral water bottles under an initiative by the Sarawak government as the water supply could only last for three days.

“Now, it’s easier for us as we can use the water supply to wash and clean our catch of fish, prawns as well as others before selling them,” said Aziro.

Meanwhile, Kampung Sibu Laut headman Senep Yasin expressed his happiness after the tiring efforts in their quest for a clean water supply in the village had paid off.

“My tiredness dissipated after seeing the first few drops of water coming out from the tap,” he said as he showed the water pipes, which were also installed at the village’s surau and community hall.

Senep said the facility had not only helped in their daily lives, but also helped generate their economy and improve the living standards of the locals, who generally worked as fishermen.

“Clean water for us fishermen is very important so that we can process salted fish such as ‘terubok’, and make ‘belacan’ and ‘cencaluk’ in larger quantities as previously, we only sold the catch directly to middlemen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi had previously told Bernama that his ministry had allocated RM8.28 billion to implement 606 water supply development projects throughout Sarawak for the period from 2017 to 2021, and the implementation of the development projects used two strategies, namely the Sarawak Water Grid System and the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply Programme (Sawas). – Bernama