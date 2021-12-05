Kota Kinabalu reports highest number of cases almost everyday

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Sabah recorded 294 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 98 per cent of which were in Category 1 and 2.

Four fatalities were reported, including two in Tuaran and one each in Kota Marudu and Sipitang.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu reported the highest number of cases almost everyday, with 60 infections on Sunday.

He said Tuaran was the second highest with 33 new cases, though cases in the district had decreased by 17 from the day before.

Meanwhile, Ranau recorded 28 cases, down five cases compared to Saturday, while Kota Belud registered 13 cases compared to 41 cases previously.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the high percentage of cases daily caused by sporadic infections should serve as a warning and reminder to avoid crowded areas in order to reduce the risk of infection.

He said the people should also always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, could spread faster than the previous variants.

The percentage of sporadic infections on Sunday was 36 per cent, compared to 38 per cent on Dec 4 and 42 per cent on Dec 3.

Of the 294 new cases, he said 287 or 98 per cent fell under Category 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5, whereas three cases were still being assessed by the State Health Department.