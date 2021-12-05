Malaysia emerge as Asian Women squash champions

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): The national women’s squash squad have cemented their standing as Asia’s best after beating Hong Kong to lift the Women’s Asian Team Championship title.

Malaysia’s 2-1 victory over defending champions Hong Kong in the final at the National Squash Centre, Bukit Jalil yesterday, is the 10th time the country has won the championship.

Top national player Rachel Arnold put on a sterling performance to beat Liu Tsz Ling 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-2.

Hong Kong, with four championship wins, made a comeback when Tong Tsz Wing beat Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9.

Malaysia, however, sealed victory when 2021 Malaysian Open champion Aifa Azman beat Ho Tze Lok comfortably 11-4, 11-3, 11-6.

Speaking to reporters after the match, an overjoyed Aifa admitted that the national squad faced a stiff challenge and were slightly fatigued after just finished playing in the Malaysian Open championship last week.

“Rachel and Ainna did really well, Rachel eased the pressure on us and I know Aina already did her best. So, I went in and I didn’t really give any chance to Hong Kong. I know I really needed to start with a very strong game,” she said.

Rachel Arnold expressed satisfaction with her performance having lost to Japanese player Satomi Watanabe in the semi-finals the previous day.

“I was really disappointed with my performance yesterday and I am glad that I did better today,” she said, adding that she was delighted that Malaysia had retaken the title after having last won it in 2016. – Bernama