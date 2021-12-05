Ministers salute Bonnie’s third triumph of 2021

KUCHING (Dec 5): State ministers Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah have heaped praises on national para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for winning the first gold medal for Malaysia at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday.

The 22-year old powerlifter from Betong, Sarawak made a successful defence of his title when he lifted 210kg in the men’s 72kg category, beating Peng Hu of China and Ibrahim Shabban of Egypt into second and third positions.

“We congratulate Bonnie for winning the gold medal in the men’s 72kg category at the ongoing World Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“Once again, the Sarawak-born athlete has done Malaysia and Sarawak proud after winning the gold medal with a lift of 210kg,” said Karim who is Youth and Sports Minister.

This is Bonnie’s third major achievement of the year.

On May 7 this year, he won the gold medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand with a lift of 226kg.

He then clinched the gold again at the Tokyo Paralympics where he lifted 228kg to set a new record at the world’s largest para sporting event.

“Together, we give full support and and encouragement to other Sarawakians who will also compete in Tbilisi including Jong Yee Khie (107kg category), Wan Nur Azri Wan Azman (97kg), Nicodemua Manggoi Saad (88kg), Bryan Junency Gustin (80kg) and Sona Agon (73kg) who is the sole national representative for the women’s category.

“Bonnie’s back-to-back achievements has served as an inspiration and motivation to our athletes at national and state level.

“His achievements have also shown that Sarawak’s athletes are of world standard and can take centrestage at international competitions,” added Karim who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, Welfare, Community Wellbeing Women Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah said her ministry’s prediction proved right as Bonnie performed up to expectations.

“Bonnie trained well under an excellent coach Jamil Adam. His commitment to be a champion was superb.

“Jamil, a Sarawakian, was given the trust to train the national para powerlifting team in Kuching and in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

“For Bonnie to be able to train in Kuching and be close to his parents, it is a bonus.

“The team spirit, the level of confidence and the morale was high… Congratulations, Bonnie!,” added Fatimah.