Over RM2 mln in compensation paid out to facilitate Kpg Trusan Bazaar extension scheme

MIRI (Dec 5): The Land and Survey Department has paid out RM2.39 million in compensations in connection with the alternative site of Kampung Trusan Bazaar’s extension scheme in Lawas.

The payout is meant for acquisition of nine plots of land covering7.49 hectares from 10 land owners.

The compensations were presented to the land owner by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at a ceremony yesterday, where he also presented 229Native Customary Rights (NCR) perpetuity land title certificates to 187 land owners from five villages in Lawas.

In a brief remark, Awang Tengah said the compensations and the NCR title deeds proved that the state government recognised genuine NCR land ownership and also the need to plan the future development of Lawas.

Adding on, he said: “The compensations are meant for the alternative site acquired for the Trusan Town redevelopment, as the previous site was too costly at RM50 million, yielding barely 30 lots with unsuitable soil profile and hilly terrains.”

Awang Tengah said land ownership by the state government was reflected in accelerated NCR land survey new initiative, which had covered over one million hectares in the past decade, compared to barely 600,000 hectares throughout the preceding 50 years.

“The state government has always recognised NCR land ownership based on legitimate proof, and the issuance of land titles is vitalin proving ownership for the next-of-kin when the current owners are no longer around in the future,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Limbang Land and Survey superintendent Awang Nazri Awang Saperi said cooperation from land owners was essential in facilitating the survey over individual lots for the issuance of titles under Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code.

“We don’t issue land titles to be underSection6 (of the Code) as community reserves forever, but ultimately the land lots are surveyed for individual titles to be issued.”

Awang Nazri said his department had identified the failure to agree on individual lot boundaries by the owners within the community as the main obstacle faced by the surveying teams assigned to the land areas already gazetted as communal reserves.