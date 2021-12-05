PBDS Baru to contest 16 seats in coming state polls, says president

MIRI (Dec 5): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) will be contesting 16 seats in the 12th State Election, its president Bobby William disclosed today.

He said the seats are Opar, Bukit Semuja, Gedong, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Ngemah, Dudong, Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Murum, Samalaju, Batu Danau, Senadin, Marudi and Telang Usan.

“We have finalised our seats, and PBDSB is contesting in 16 out of 82 seats,” he said in a statement today.

The party’s candidate for Opar is Saini Kakong, Michel Empaling (Bukit Semuja), Lingga Atok (Gedong), Pok Ungkut (Balai Ringin), Entusa Imam (Bukit Begunan), Leo Bunsu (Ngemah), Julius Encaha (Dudong), Moses Ripai (Pelagus), Sai Malaka (Katibas), Robert Saweng (Bukit Goram), Kenneth Adan Silek (Murum), Baba Emperan (Samalaju), Ignatius Jushep Bunsuan (Batu Danau) and Sawing Kedit (Marudi).

Bobby himself will be contesting in Senadin.

As for Telang Usan, Bobby said the party will not reveal the identity of the candidate for Telang Usan until the nomination day tomorrow (Dec 6).

“This is part of our strategy. She had accepted her credentials, and you will know who she is at the nomination center tomorrow (Dec 6),” he said.