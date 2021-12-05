PBK hopes for smooth sailing on nomination day

MIRI (Dec 5): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) hopes everything goes smoothly on nomination day tomorrow and that none of them get disqualified because of minor discrepancies.

According to PBK deputy director of media and publicity Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap, all of the party candidates were geared up and ready for the 12th Sarawak Election.

“We have all paid our deposits, for both nomination and advertising. But I understand that requirements at each constituency are different depending on the officers-in-charge.

“Some need certified copy of identity card for the witness, proposer and seconder but some don’t.

“So I really hope none of us get disqualified tomorrow because of minor discrepancies. I really hope everything will go smoothly,” he said when contacted today.

Ting, 39, is a legal advisor by profession and has been a member of PBK since June 30, 2019. He was named by the party as its candidate for Pujut.

He is known for his involvement in PBK’s many charity activities, including food aid distribution, charity legal aid as well as community services.

The Bachelor of Law graduate from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand said that he joined PBK because he was attracted to the party’s noble mission to set Sarawak free and independent from the federation of Malaysia.

“My vision is to set Sarawak free from the federation of Malaysia, under domestic and international law,” he said.

In Miri, apart from Pujut, PBK is also fielding Eric Ngieng Sheng Chung in Senadin and Devora Chung Siew Yen in Piasau.