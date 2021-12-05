Physical ceramah only allowed in constituencies with low internet coverage — EC

KUCHING (Dec 5): Physical ceramah (public talks) are not allowed throughout the campaigning period of the 12th Sarawak Election except for constituencies without high internet coverage.

The Election Commission (EC) in its standard operating procedures (SOPs) said that the organisers, administrators, candidates and speakers must take RTK-Ag self-test before conducting ceramah at low internet coverage constituencies. [See: 12th Sarawak Election SOP]

The tests must be taken at the party’s or candidate’s operation room and the results need to be submitted into the MySejahtera app or recorded in a book.

Only vaccinated individuals, including participants, can take part in the ceramah.

“A health screening counter needs to be set up at the location of the ceramah to monitor the number of attendees, vaccination status, body temperature and signs of Covid-19 symptoms.”

Individuals with a temperature exceeding 37.5 Celsius or are symptomatic are not allowed to enter, and all participants have to scan the MySejahtera QR code or register attendance manually.

Face masks must be worn at all times, and there can only be one exit and entry point at the location of the ceramah.

“The number of participants at a ceramah is subjected to 50 per cent of the premises capacity or a maximum of 150 people only at any one time.”

Only participants from the same longhouse or village can attend the ceramah, and political parties or candidates are responsible in ensuring participants from different villages or longhouses are not attending the ceramah.

Social distancing of one metre between participants must be adhered to.

The EC said that the ceramah organiser must obtain permit from the police before the event is held, with information such as date, time and location of the talk clearly stated.

It added that the ceramah is only allowed to be held before 10pm for a maximum duration of two hours, and the organiser must identify an enclosed location such as community hall or ‘ruai’ in a longhouse for easier monitoring of attendance.

“Ceramah at open spaces or public areas is not allowed and all kinds of entertainment during the campaigning period is strictly not allowed. Food can only be provided in packed form.”

Only one main operations room and five small operations rooms can be set up for each constituency for each political party, said the EC.

If there is a need to increase the number of small operations rooms, candidates need to apply for permission from their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee with a copy sent to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) with strong reasons.

It added that each main operations room and small operations rooms must be operated by the local residents or party workers from the same constituency.

A maximum of 20 people or 50 per cent of the premises capacity, whichever is lower, can be inside the main operations room while for the small operations rooms, a maximum of 10 people or 50 per cent of the premises capacity, whichever is lower, can be inside.

Social distancing of one metre must be observed and each person in the room needs to scan the MySejahtera QR code or register their attendance manually.

Ec said there were 64 constituencies that have been identified with low 4G internet coverage in residential areas, including N.01 Opar, N.02 Tasik Biru, N.03 Tanjong Datu, N.15 Asajaya, N.16 Muara Tuang, N.17 Stakan, N.18 Serembu, N.19 Mambong, N.20 Tarat, N.21 Tebedu, N.22 Kedup, N.23 Bukit Semuja, N.24 Sadong Jaya, N.25 Simunjan, N.26 Gedong, N.27 Sebuyau, N.28 Lingga, N.29 Beting Maro, N.30 Balai Ringin, N.31 Bukit Begunan, N.32 Simanggang, N.33 Engkilili, N.34 Batang Ai, N.35 Saribas, N.36 Layar, N.37 Bukit Saban, N.38 Kalaka, N.39 Krian, N.40 Kabong, N.41 Kuala Rajang, N.42 Semop and N.43 Daro.

The remaining constituencies are N.44 Jemoreng, N.45 Repok, N.46 Meradong, N.47 Pakan, N.48 Meluan, N.49 Ngemah, N.50 Machan, N.52 Dudong, N.53 Bawang Assan, N.56 Dalat, N.57 Tellian, N.58 Balingian, N.59 Tamin, N.60 Kakus, N.61 Pelagus, N.62 Katibas, N.63 Bukit Goram, N.64 Baleh, N.65 Belaga, N.66 Murum, N.67 Jepak, N.69 Kemena, N.70 Samalaju, N.71 Bekenu, N.72 Lambir, N.76 Marudi, N.77 Telang Usan, N.78 Mulu, N.79 Bukit Kota, N.80 Batu Danau, N.81 Ba’Kelalan and N.82 Bukit Sari.