PSB: SUPP “now a toothless puppy” under its master PBB

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) losing its right to contest the two state seats of Dudong and Mambong just goes to show how weak and ineffective the state’s oldest political party has become, according to Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said SUPP, once a champion of the Chinese, “is now a toothless puppy that is treated with dismissive disdain by its master – PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu)”.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan incumbent, said even the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which is widely regarded as a Dayak-based party in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), dared to step in and snatch a Chinese-majority urban seat, that is traditionally contested by SUPP.

“If SUPP is looked down upon by its own partners, and it is so weak that it cannot even stand up for itself to defend its meagre allocation of seats in GPS, then how can SUPP presume to be able to stand up for the people of Sarawak?

“The people of Sarawak need a strong champion of their rights, not a party that gets kicked by its partners and meekly bows its head,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in light of GPS having announced that PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will be the GPS candidate standing in Dudong and Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is from PBB, will defend Mambong this election.

Traditionally, both Dudong and Mambong were contested by SUPP.

Barisan Nasional (BN), now rebranded as GPS in Sarawak, fielded Datuk Tiong Thai King and Dr Jerip as BN direct candidates who wrested Dudong and retained Mambong respectively in the 2016 state polls.

Tiong later joined Wong in forming United People’s Party (UPP), which was subsequently rebranded as PSB.

Wong said SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s response to losing the two seats was “pathetic”.

He quoted the SUPP president as saying he was “shocked and emotional” by the loss of the two seats but “The decision has been made and all the candidates come under GPS, and we have to move on.”

“The pathetic response by SUPP to the deprivation of its two seats will be the death knell for SUPP.

“Despite the loss of the two seats to PBB and PDP, it was reported in the news that (Dr) Sim ‘urged party members to be focused and support all GPS candidates in the state election’. He (Dr Sim) must surely include support for the parties that stole the SUPP seats,” he said.

Wong recalled that SUPP, before the 2016 state election, had passed a resolution declaring that it would not accept the loss of a single one of its then 19 seats traditionally allocated to the party.

“As it turned out, seven seats were given to BN direct candidates. SUPP meekly accepted the decision despite its own resolution not to give up a single seat.

“Fast forward to 2021. We see the loss of another two seats by SUPP, this time taken by its own partners. And SUPP gave up the seats with barely a whimper,” Wong added.