Putrajaya committed to implement more devt projects in Sarawak, including second phase of Pan Borneo Highway

KUCHING (Dec 5): Putrajaya is committed to collaborating further with the Sarawak government to implement more development projects in the state including the second phase of Pan Borneo Highway, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister asserted that only when the federal government and the state government were of the same camp could development projects be carried out in a continuous and consistent manner.

He cautioned that a change of government, be it at the federal or the state level, may impede the progress of development.

“A lot of projects are in the pipelines to be implemented for the people. The first phase of Pan Borneo Highway is being implemented but the second phase including the missing links and the redline has been cancelled due to a change of (federal) government.

“We will discuss with the state government about this second phase. I give my commitment that we will carry on with the projects planned for Sarawak to ensure continuous development.

“To ensure development can be continued, the federal government and the state government must be close and from the same party.

“Due to a change of the federal government in 2018, some approved projects were cancelled. These are approved and not planned projects, but they got cancelled because there was no collaboration between the federal government and state government which are from different coalitions,” he said before launching the Pan Borneo Sarawak for Work Package Contract 03 (Serian Section) today.

With him at the launch were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and Tebedu incumbent Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Before the function began, all those present observed a moment of silence to remember Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who passed away on Oct 31 this year.

Ismail Sabri said the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak was a testament of Putrajaya’s commitment to enhance the state’s existing infrastructure so that Sarawak will have a more systematic and efficient connectivity network to bring families in the state closer together.

He was confident that the socio-economic status of the people in Sarawak will be upgraded as more projects are implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“As the Pan Borneo Highway stretch in Serian opens, the development in this division will be given a boost. Not only will the economy grow, but the development in Serian will take place more rapidly.”

He said the federal government wants to ensure that Sarawak will have better connectivity to upgrade their socio-economic status.

“I just want to say, that a change of government has deep impacts on development as projects which have been planned may be affected. This applies to not just federal government but also state government,” he added.

He reiterated that it was pivotal for the state government to have close relationship with the federal government to bring about further development to Sarawak.

“Like now, just a call to Abang Johari, things can be done fast,” said Ismail Sabri, who pledged to discuss with the state government on more development projects for Sarawak.