Sabah-based parties should form political front – LDP

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): It is high time for Sabah-based parties to form a united political front to secure better future for Sabah, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Together with Sarawak, he said East Malaysia could rise as a formidable power to demand for the rights and interests due to Sabah and Sarawak.

Chin said that at LDP Conference and Elections 2021 here on Sunday.

He said Malaysians had placed high expectations on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to transform the country and ensure fair, equal treatment to the people irrespective of race when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya in 2018.

Sadly, he said Tun Mahathir had selfishly resigned from the prime minister’s post during his tenure, which led to the collapse of the PH government.

“So frankly speaking, the opposition should not pin the blame on other parties for their downfall because the sequence of events started when Tun Mahathir quit as prime minister.”

Following Tun Mahathir’s resignation, he said it was apparent that none of the peninsular-based parties dominated the seats and form the federal government on their own.

Clearly, he said Muhyiddin would not have been able to form the PN federal government and become prime minister himself if it were not for the support from 18 Sarawakian members of parliament (MPs). Muhyiddin’s administration was a weak one, he pointed out.

Despite Covid-19 raging across the country, Chin lamented that some political leaders were unconcerned by the virus and its devastating impacts.

“They were more preoccupied with politicking that ultimately toppled Muhyiddin’s government.

“A new federal government was formed once again, led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with the backing of the 18 Sarawakian MPs.”

He said Ismail Sabri’s government advocates the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia” or “Malaysian Family”.

“The political developments in West Malaysia show that political parties are divided. Even Malay political leaders are disunited, split into multiple parties.

“In the next general election, I do not believe any peninsular-based political parties will be able to command majority to form the government.”

Looking at East Malaysia, Chin said Sabah leaders and people have never ceased to complain about the unfair allocation of budget to Sabah, even though the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is constantly brought up by political leaders.

“So why can’t we emulate Sarawak in uniting the local parties? It is high time for Sabah-based parties to contemplate sitting down and form a united political front.

“With the unity of Sabahans and Sarawakians, East Malaysia can rise as a formidable power to demand for our rights and interests.

“This is how we secure better future for Sabah and Sarawak.

“There is no point complaining about unfair treatment by the Federal Government if Sabahans or local political parties in Sabah are not united themselves,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Chin hoped that the anti-hopping law will be passed in Parliament as soon as possible.

Without the anti-hopping law in place, he said voters may not bother turning up to vote for any party because elected representatives can switch sides anytime, and in turn, create an unstable government.

On another note, Chin said the party had aspired to become a third force to bring change to the political landscape in the last Sabah election in 2020.

Unfortunately, he said LDP had lost all seats in the state election as the voters were more in favour of Warisan’s local party sentiment.

“Nevertheless, we continue to play our role as an independent opposition party which supports the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government under the stewardship of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.”

Meanwhile, he said the party election would further rejuvenate LDP by making way for more young blood to take on leadership roles.

In fact, he said more than 90 per cent of leaders at the divisional and central levels are young, dynamic individuals.

Now that 18-year-olds are eligible to vote, he said LDP as a political party has a duty to attract the younger generation to join politics to educate them on the political developments and history of the country.

He welcomed young people to join LDP. He said a lot of the younger generation are oblivious to politics and their decision on which party to root for is more likely to be influenced by their parents’ opinion.

On top of that, he said few young people read newspapers nowadays as they prefer to obtain information solely from social media.

“If they are not instilled with the correct political mindset, our country’s future will be at stake in the hands of the next generation of leaders.

“Hence, I hope that the New Generation Movement’s leadership will work hard to attract more young people to join LDP where they will be nurtured into future leaders who can contribute positively to our nation.”

On the other hand, the delegates passed two motions at the AGM, the first is to delegate the power to the Supreme Council for the appointment of LDP honorary president and honorary adviser.

The second motion is to support the amendment of the Federal Constitution and the enactment of the anti-hopping law. The reason is to protect the interest of the electorates and to ensure the political stability in the country, in view of the frequent party hopping of members of parliament and state assembly members, which causes political and government instability.

The new line-up of LDP Supreme Council (2021-2024) is president Datuk Chin Su Phin, deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung, vice presidents Ng Tet Hau, Datuk Peter Chin Kee Yong, David Ong Choon Chung, Chong Thien Ming and Wong Min Kong, and committee members Datin Shim Nyat Yun, Yii Ming Seng, Eric Laukah Hon, Ng Kwan Loong, Shim Tshin Choo, Jason Liew Chien Yan, Lam Jin Dak, Chung Kiam Fui, Wong Chung On, Chong Nyuk Fong, Yong Khim Vun, Alvin Saw Eng Seng, Jimmy Lai Khin Hiong, Max Voo Min Chung, Ha Chen Hoo, Fung Thau Chim, Michelle Lee Cheng Wen, Joseph Kong Yin Jee, Thien Kui Sang and Goh Soo Yee.

Meanwhile, Datuk Ir. Chin Shu Ying is appointed as secretary-general, John Lee Tsun Vui as treasurer-general, Simon Chin Hock Siong as chief publicity officer and Goh Soo Yee as organizing secretary.

The party also elected Datuk Edward Wong Kon Fan as Speaker and Datuk Mok Cheh Hung @ Mok Kiong as Deputy Speaker.