Sabah’s first sporting event since Covid-19 outbreak

KOTA BELUD (Dec 5): The Fun Ride Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge kicked off here on Saturday, bringing 160 riders across Sabah to the scenic Kampung Kiau Taburi.

Themed ‘The Lost World of Kiau Taburi’, the challenge is Sabah’s first sporting event after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was organised by the village communities and supported by the Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Ministry (KePKAS) as well as Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

Praising the organising team, STB deputy general manager Julinus Jimit said the MTB Challenge was a good event to kick start after the reopening of inter district borders.

“Such an event will add value and extra airtime to further promote rural tourism with community participation. This is one of the state government and ministry’s goals for developing rural tourism,” he said at the opening and closing ceremony of MTB Challenge.

Julinus was present at Kampung Kiau Taburi to represent KePKAS Assistant Minister cum STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He assured that KePKAS and STB would continue to support the event if it was held again the following year, adding he hoped to see more participants from other states and countries in the future event.

“With international borders set to reopen next year, we must be prepared to welcome participation from other countries in our sporting event.

“At the same time, I encourage local communities to use sporting events and other tourism activities to promote their handicrafts, traditional foods, and culture, among other things, in order to make rural tourism more vibrant,” said Julinus.

Meanwhile, Kampung Kiau Taburi Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chief Timothy Sagun said the MTB Challenge was held to further promote the village as eco-tourism destination and to revitalise community-based tourism activities.

He thanked Joniston for financial support through STB, saying the event had spurred locals to travel and participate in an adventurous event that allows them to explore rural areas.

Men Open (13-28 Years Old), Men Open (29-39 Years Old), Men Veteran (Above 40 Years Old), and Ladies Open were the four categories in the MTB Challenge.

Also present at the event were Kota Belud Assistant District Officer Abdul Wahab Sidek; Kadamaian Community Development Leader (PPM) Denis Rumanti; and community leaders of Kampung Kiau Taburi, Kampung Kiau Nuluh, and Kampung Kiau Bersatu.