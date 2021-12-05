Sarawak duo on the podium at Asian Youth Para Games

KUCHING (Dec 5): National para athletes from Sarawak captured two medals in an encouraging start to the Asian Youth Para Games in Menama, Bahrain on Friday.

Gloria Gracia Wong Sze bagged the gold in the women’s table tennis singles in the TT10 category while Nur Rohadatul Syuhada Yunus collected the silver in the women’s shot put for the T41 category. Nur Rohadatul will also compete in the discus and javelin events.

The duo are among four Sarawak athletes and two officials who are in the national team in Bahrain.

Their teammates are Nur Farhani Kudus who will compete in the women’s T47 100m, 200m and 400m and Angeline Melissa Lawas who will feature in the women’s BC1 boccia.

Accompanying the team are athletics coach Batricia Richael Sentau and chaperon Catherine Saman.

“This is indeed a good and heartening news for us because our athletes have proven they can compete with the best in Asia.

“I hope Rohadatul can capture more medals and that Farhani and Melissa will also deliver the goods for Malaysia,” said Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.

He revealed that SSC had given support to the Sarawak youth para athletes and officials by funding the travel expenses to and fro Kuching and Kuala Lumpur.

“We are planning to groom more young para athletes in Sarawak who can bring honour to the state and country like (what) para powerlifters Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie have done.

“Our vision as Sport Sarawak is to create eight or more Olympians and Paralympians by 2030,” Ong added.