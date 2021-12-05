Sarawak polls: PSB announces 69 candidates, remaining one or two to be announced tomorrow

SIBU (Dec 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh today announced 69 candidates who will contest under the party’s ticket in the 12th State Election.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the remaining one or two candidates will be announced tomorrow because of technical reasons.

“We have about 70 (candidates) and out of the 70, about 10 are ladies (candidates),” Wong said.

The party’s five candidates in Sibu are Wong himself who will be contesting in Bawang Assan, Wong Hie Pieng (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).

Wong also announced the new five-member Sibu visionary team to be led by himself. The other members of the team are Hie Ping, Dr Low, Ting, and Intanurazean.

MORE TO COME