Sarawak polls: Three-cornered fight expected in Bukit Begunan

KUCHING (Dec 5): A three-cornered fight is expected in Bukit Begunan between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) in the coming state election.

GPS will be fielding a candidate for all 82 seats in the state polls, out of which 24 of them are new faces consisting young people in their 30s and 40s.

It is confirmed that the seat incumbent Datuk Mong Dagang of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will defend his seat.

Should he wins the election, Mong will be serving as a state assemblyman for the sixth term as he has been securing his foothold in Bukit Begunan since 1996.

During the last state election in 2016, Mong won in a straight-fight against Jubri Atak of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) with a majority vote of 4,695.

Mong also won the 2011 state election with a majority 2,773 votes during a four-cornered-fight against PKR’s Jimmy Lim @ Jimmy Donald, SNAP’s Ivanhoe Anthony Belon and Independent candidate Lias Julai.

The coming state polls will also see PSB fielding its candidate for the seat for the first time.

Although the full list of candidates has yet to be announced, it is likely that PSB Bukit Begunan chairperson Norina Umoi Utot will be taking on the challenge as she managed to gain support from the locals throughout her years in politics.

Norina has been eyeing for the Bukit Begunan seat ever since she was with PKR, and remains so after her exodus from PKR to PSB last year.

She is no stranger to being a candidate as during the 14th General Election in 2018, she faced a three-cornered-fight when she was fielded for Sri Aman federal constituency under Pakatan Harapan (PH) against current MP Masir Kujat and PBDSB’s Cobbold Lusoi, of which Masir won the election with 5,820 majority votes.

She also contested for Simanggang state constituency during the last state election in 2016 under PKR ticket, where she went for a four-cornered-fight against current incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, independent candidate Ngu Piew Seng and Democratic Action Party’s Leon Jimat Donald. Harden won the state election with 1,388 majority votes.

Meanwhile, PBDSB is expected to field Entusa Imam as its candidate for Bukit Begunan. This will be his first time contesting for the seat.

Entusa’s candidacy has been confirmed by PBDSB president Bobby William, with the announcement already been made back in October this year.

Bobby told The Borneo Post that Entusa had recently joined the party and already has his own supporters on the ground.

Although the party initially wanted to contest for a few seats, he said the number of nominated candidates by the party had increased with more Dayaks joining the party recently.

In the 2016 state election, PBDSB nominated candidates in five of the 82 state constituencies but ended up without winning any seat.