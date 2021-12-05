SDNU obtains approval for subdivision of property at Jalan Satok

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Land and Survey Department has approved Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU)’s re-application for the subdivision of the land at Jalan Satok, where a four-storey building comprising seven shoplot units is situated at.

The move was necessary as SDNU and Canjaya Sdn Bhd, the developer of the so-called ‘Rumah Dayak commercial project’, had previously decided not to proceed with the construction of a tower there.

It is informed that SDNU’s original equity of 20 per cent on the proposed tower has been shifted to the shoplot block – meaning the union would own more shoplots on the block now than during the time when the project was initially planned in 1997.

The equity shift and the land sub-division were among the strategies mooted by the current SDNU supreme council in getting the shoplot block project completed after being stalling for almost 25 years.

SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan told The Borneo Post recently that the project could be considered being 95 per cent completed, in that only the process of obtaining the occupation permit (OP) was still pending.

For the OP to be issued by the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), the developer (Canjaya) must ensure that the electrical wiring system throughout the block and water pumps for its underground parking bay would undergo change and also for the surrounding areas to be cleared, apart from ensuring other safety aspects being inspected and addressed.

“This is to make sure that the shoplot block is suitable not only for business, but also to be suitable for lodging.

“It is also to make it a proud landmark in Satok,” said Mawan.

He said before the OP could be issued, the latest building plan must be firstly be approved.

“I am very confident that these last few hurdles would be managed well by the developer Canjaya.

“On the other hand, SDNU’s land and building sub-committee has been instructed to monitor the works progress closely,” said Mawan, who was very emotional about receiving the letter of approval for the land subdivision.

“That approval is my best birthday gift,” said Mawan, whose birthday falls on Dec 2.

In this regard, he thanked the union’s land and property sub-committee for all the efforts and sacrifice in ensuring that the project would run smoothly.

He, however, did not deny that the delays were due to the inaction by the developer, as well as issues involving past union sub-committees and the difficulties caused by economic downturns.

Nonetheless, he stressed that the delays were not caused by political manoeuvrings of any quarters.

On a separate mention, Mawan said there would be other projects to be initiated by SDNU in the near future and one of the proposals would involve developing a parcel of the union’s land in the Siol Kandis area here.