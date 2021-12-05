Second betta fish competition attracts 2,863 entries

MIRI (Dec 5): Kelab Pencinta Ikan Laga Miri aspires to make the resort city known through international betta fish competition, says its chairman Japar Amat.

He said the club will play its role to revive tourism post pandemic by holding more competitions when met during Miri Betta Fish Battle Volume 2 at MYY Mall yesterday.

“We are quite surprised to receive a total of 2,863 entries from Indonesia, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia besides Sarawak,” he stated and thanked club members for actively promoting the competition on social media platforms.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting who officiated at the event supports the club’s activities which augurs well for tourism and suggested the club propose their competition to be listed in Miri City Council (MCC) calendar.