The Borneo Post reporters win big at Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021

KUCHING (Dec 5): The Borneo Post business writer Sharon Kong bagged the prestigious Chief Minister’s Award for the English language category at the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021 presentation last night.

Kong also took home gold award for the Feature and News Feature Award and silver award for the Business and Economic Journalism.

The Borneo Post reporters also made a clean sweep for the Sustainability Journalism Award and Digital Economy Journalism categories.

As for the Sustainability Journalism Award category, Jacqueline Radoi David won the first place, while Cindy Lai and Ronnie Teo won second and third places respectively.

In the Digital Economy Journalism category, The Borneo Post reporter Irene C won the first place and the second and third places went to The Borneo Post business editor Ronnie Teo and The Borneo Post reporter Peter Boon respectively.

Jacqueline also won silver award in the Feature and News Feature Award category, while Irene also took home bronze award in the News Reporting category.

The Borneo Post sports writer Ting Tieng Hii took home the gold award in the Sports Reporting Award, while The Borneo Post business writer Yvonne Tuah won the gold award in the Business and Economic Journalism category.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg was represented by Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali at the awards presentation ceremony held at a hotel here.

This year’s Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2021 saw a total of 338 entries from the print, electronic and broadcast media practitioners submitted. The awards were divided into four language sections, English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and Iban, as well as photo journalism and television broadcast categories.