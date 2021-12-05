Ting: All SUPP’s 18 seats very challenging

MIRI (Dec 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting said the 18 seats they are going to contest are all challenging seats.

However, the most important thing is that SUPP has always been there to serve the people, he said.

“Seats in urban areas are challenging. Not only in Pujut, but also in Piasau and Senadin. All 18 seats are very challenging,” he said when met during the launching of Sepakat programme at Kampung Luak here yesterday.

On the number of seats they expect to win, he said victory would depend on the people’s decision.

Ting, who is also SUPP Piasau chairman, said the party and the chosen candidates had been working tirelessly in serving the people.

SUPP had always been there for the people but their (people) decision could only be known on Dec 18, he said.

Since its set up in 1959 the party’s objective have always been to serve the people the best they can.

“We are all committed, working hard and never stopped. All this while we have been committed in providing services. Our candidates are always on the ground.”

On the nomination of MCC mayor Adam Yii to stand in Pujut, Ting said he was happy that Yii had been selected to contest the seat.

Yii was among the 24 new faces from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to contest in the state election on Dec 18.

Touching on standard operating procedures (SOP) of the election campaign, Ting said the party would follow the Melaka state election.