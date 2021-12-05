Ukas infographic shows effectiveness of Covid booster dose

KUCHING (Dec 5): The effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as booster dose against Covid-19 increased from 54 to 95 per cent for Sinovac vaccine recipients 14 days after being administered, according to an infographic from the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

The infographic which quoted findings by Chile Health Ministry last month and Ministry of Health (MoH) Malaysia was published Thursday (Dec 2).

It shows AstraZeneca vaccine effectiveness increased from 54 to 94 per cent 14 days after the booster dose was administered while Sinovac vaccine as booster dose only increased effectiveness from 54 to 74 per cent. Both refer to Sinovac vaccine recipients.

Last month, state Health deputy director (public health) Dr Rosemawati Ariffin said Sarawak will continue to use Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the MoH as booster dose for Sarawakians.

In a statement, she said Sinovac vaccine would only be given as booster under certain circumstances such as contraindication or allergy to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Last month, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said AstraZeneca (AZ) and Sinovac had submitted dossiers of data to the MoH on their use as boosters.