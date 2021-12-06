23-year-old woman among two Covid-19 fatalities in S’wak from Dec 2-4

KUCHING (Dec 6): A 23-year-old woman was one of two Covid-19 deaths recorded in Sarawak between Dec 2 and 4, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“She passed away in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on Dec 4. She had a history of asthma,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

As for the death on Dec 2, it was a Brought In Dead (BID) case involving a man aged 82 who had a history of hypertension, dyslipidemia, heart disease and cancer.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that there were 129 Persons Under Surveillance (PUS).

“The current number of PUS under quarantine is 679 in 20 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout the state.

“To date, a total of 160,891 PUS have been discharged,” SDMC added.