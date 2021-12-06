59 Buntal flood victims find shelter at relief centre

KUCHING (Dec 6): A flood relief centre was set up at Dewan Sri Buntal to provide temporary shelter to victims of flash flooding in the Buntal area around 7.30pm last night.

In an infographic today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said 59 flood victims from 45 families around Buntal were affected.

In Samarahan, 30 victims from five families were affected by flooding.

However, no flood relief centre has opened in the district as yet because the victims have sought shelter in the homes of their relatives.

As of 9am today, flood water levels are said to be receding.

Bomba is currently monitoring 68 flood-prone areas throughout the state.

The monsoon season is expected to last until the end of January or early February next year.

During this period, Bomba Sarawak is prepared to deploy 37 boats, 16 lorries, 67 four-wheel drive trucks, 18 emergency medical rescue service (EMRS) vehicles, two helicopters, and 1,398 personnel.