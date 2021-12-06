Abg Johari confident GPS’ performance governing Sarawak can win him Gedong

GEDONG (Dec 6): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he is confident that fellow Sarawakians could value the performance of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) administration.

“Sarawakians will use this election to fulfil their responsibility to elect their government for the next five years. I am confident that they could assess what GPS had done in the last few years,” he said at a press conference at the Gedong Information Centre after the nomination process here today.

The GPS candidate for Gedong reiterated that the coalition will only launch its election manifesto on Dec 8.

Up to now, he said the state government has fulfilled the election promises made in the last state election, adding that the state government has planned its socio-economic policies until 2030.

He hoped people will play their role to ensure that the wellbeing of the younger generation is taken care of.

Abang Johari also hoped that all candidates in the 12th Sarawak election would abide by the rules and regulations set by the Election Commission (EC), on top of the election standard operating procedures (SOP).

Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, will be facing candidates from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Kamal Bujang, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Tomson Marcus Ango and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mohd Sofian Fariz Sharbini.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) candidate Lingga Atok did not appear at the nomination centre.

Abang Johari, who entered the nomination centre at 9.02am, was accompanied by his proposer and incumbent Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and seconder Penghulu Iban Islam Ulu Simunjan, Mohd Najib Arbi.

Tomson who arrived at the centre at 9.04am was accompanied by proposer Rambli Jamain and seconder Mohamad Jalani Kamal Ukar.

Kamal, accompanied by proposer Koswas Abang and seconder Seman Daud arrived at 9.11am, while Sofian at 9.14am accompanied by proposer Zakaria Bakot and seconder Kamal Johan.

In the last state election, Naroden won the Gedong seat with 3,365 majority votes, beating Amanah’s candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit who is now PBDSB vice-president.

Naroden has held Gedong since 1991.

Abang Johari, 71, may be the new face for GPS in Gedong but he was a ninth term Satok assemblyman.

In the last state election, Abang Johari won the Satok seat with a handsome 5,045 majority votes beating Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Mohamed Salleh Shawkatali.

Replacing Abang Johari in Satok as GPS candidate is Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Board member and PBB deputy secretary general Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

Gedong has 7,208 voters.