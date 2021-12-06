Ali Biju defends Krian as independent candidate

KUCHING (Dec 6): Datuk Ali Biju, who is a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member, is defending Krian as an independent candidate.

He is being challenged by Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Friday Belik, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Musa Dinggat and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Danny Kuan.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier said that his party will be backing GPS in the polls. It is unclear how Ali’s decision will be taken by the party.

In the 2016 state polls, Ali had secured 5,388 votes to win with a majority of 1,640 votes in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional’s Kilat Beriak.

Ali was then a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat. He exited the party following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

He is currently Bersatu Sarawak vice chairman.