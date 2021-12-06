Almost all candidates eyeing Dudong seat have paid election deposits, says RO

SIBU (Dec 6): Six out of the seven candidates who are eyeing the Dudong seat in the coming 12th state election have paid their election deposits.

According to election returning officer (RO) for Dudong, Abdul Razak Awang Bini, the six comprise each candidate from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), as well as two Independent candidates.

“The candidate from Democratic Action Party (DAP) is expected to pay the deposit money tomorrow (today), on nomination day.

“So we’re expecting a seven-cornered fight in Dudong, at least for now,” he told reporters when met during rehearsal for nomination day at the Dudong nomination centre in Sibu Jaya public library here yesterday.

GPS is fielding Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King in Dudong, who will certainly face Wong Hie Ping from PSB, Paul Ling from DAP, Dr Jane Lau from PBK, Josephine Lau Kiew Ping from Aspirasi, and the two independent candidates, Fadhill Mohamad Isa and Engga Unchat, on polling day this Dec 18.

It is said that Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) secretary-general Julius Enchana would also would be contesting in Dudong, but according to Abdul Razak, his side has yet to receive any information about Julius’ candidacy.

Abdul Razak also advised all the candidates to come to the nomination centre early tomorrow – specifically, before 8am.

Reiterating some of the known rules, he pointed out that only the election candidate, a proposer and a seconder from each contesting party would be allowed to enter the nomination centre.

“In view of the rainy season, they would have to stay at the waiting area and later, we would ask them to submit the nomination paper upon the opening of the nomination period at 9am,” he specified.

Abdul Razak expressed his hope for the contesting parties to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations set by the Election Commission (EC).

“So far, we have received good cooperation from those representing the contesting parties,” he added.