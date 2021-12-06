Amanah contesting in 8 seats

KUCHING (Dec 6): Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), a component of Pakatan Harapan (PH), has finally confirmed their active participation in this state election.

The party has come up with a list of their eight candidates.

The list was delivered to the press last night by its Sarawak deputy chairman Hud Andri.

“The announcement and presentation of appointment letters event today was officiated by Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Datuk Wira Dr Hatta Ramli at state Amanah office,” said Hud.

The eight Amanah candidates for this state election are Mohamad Zen Peli (Demak Laut), Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili (Semariang), Daud Eali (Muara Tuang), Kamal Bujang (Gedong), Wel @ Maxwel Rojis (Sebuyau), Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden (Kabong), Mohamad Fadillah Sabali (Semop) and Zainab Suhaili (Jemoreng).

Nomination day is today and polling will be on Dec 18.