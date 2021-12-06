Baram MP urges Marudi voters to give incumbent Penguang fresh mandate for continuous development

MARUDI (Dec 6): Baram MP Anyi Ngau has called on Marudi voters to turn the constituency into a “white area” for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming Sarawak election by giving incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil a fresh mandate with at least 5,000 majority.

Anyi pointed out that some parts of Marudi used to be “black areas”, hence the call for change in the 12th state election.

“We want Marudi to become a white area for GPS just like other areas. We want this time, not just over 1,000 majority, but we want to get more than 5,000 majority,” he said when launching the GPS and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Supporters’ club here last night.

Anyi pointed out that Penguang is the most suitable candidate for Marudi as he is not only a candidate for a specific race, but for all races including the Chinese, Malays, Ibans and Orang Ulu.

He also stressed that Penguang had been working tirelessly over the last five years to bring development to Baram, especially in terms of infrastructure development.

“Just look at Marudi now, the waterfront and many new buildings. Not just in Marudi, but other areas including Teru, Peking and in Tinjar.

“He is a people’s representative that knows how to do his job and has the people close to his heart,” Anyi said.

Meanwhile, Penguang in his speech thanked the Chinese community in Marudi for their overwhelming support towards him and GPS.

“I hope in the upcoming state election, the Chinese community not just here but also those coming from outside town can come out and vote so that we can get a bigger majority,” he said, adding that Barisan Nasional (BN) had never managed to win the Chinese votes in the past elections.

He also called on Marudi folks to continue to support GPS and vote for him in the coming state polls as there is still a long road ahead to further develop the constituency to be on par with other districts in the state.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Kho Thien Seng pledged full support from the Chinese community in Marudi for Penguang.

Also present at the function were Mulu incumbent Datuk Gerawat Gala and several Marudi Chinese community leaders.