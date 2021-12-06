Bukit Sari incumbent urges constituents to reject sensitive racial, religious election campaigns

LAWAS (Dec 6): Voters in Bukit Sari should reject election campaigns that are based on sensitive racial and religious issues which could result in a split among the different communities in this constituency, said its incumbent Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said that social harmony and political stability has been the foundation of progress in Sarawak and Bukit Sari especially, and keeping up momentum in planning and further development is crucial in moving the state forward.

“Election is serious business, and electing their representative should not be based on personal issues, grudges or minor issues as it is about choosing their choice of government,” he said in a press conference at the PBB Bukit Sari Service Centre.

Awang Tengah has been involved in Bukit Sari’s transformation ever since it was a part of his previous Lawas seat when he first elected as assemblyman in 1987.

While conceding that he was not perfect, he urged voters to continue their support of his plan for a better future in Lawas and said that he would continue engaging representatives across the board in project planning to better serve target groups.

He added that with a lot more plans and development in the pipeline for Bukit Sari, he stressed that continuity was vital and that the GPS government would continue to engage the grassroots for feedback and input for its plans and development projects.

“We need a mandate of political stability to form a strong, stable government that continues the momentum and is able to focus its attention on fleshing out future plans for the people and state,” he stated.

Awang Tengah will wrangle with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Alias Mail and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Riyah Basra in the 12th Sarawak Election.

He noted that he would not be taking the contest lightly, and has called on GPS election machinery and supporters not to underestimate the opponents and be complacent.

Awang Tengah also called for strict compliance with the standard operating procedures laid out by the Election Commission as Bukit Sari is one of the constituencies where physical campaigning is allowed due to low internet coverage.